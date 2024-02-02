"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Mit Shah commits $5 million to MBB program

Gift from trustee and alumnus is latest of multi-million dollar donations
Sean Kennedy, Sports Editor
February 2, 2024
Mit+Shah+%28right%29+has+become+one+of+the+most+visible+donors+in+College+Basketball%2C+supporting+Head+Coach+Steve+Forbes+%28left%29+and+his+program.
Evan Harris
Mit Shah (right) has become one of the most visible donors in College Basketball, supporting Head Coach Steve Forbes (left) and his program.

Amidst a renaissance in the Men’s Basketball program, more resources have become available to Head Coach Steve Forbes thanks to the hands of a former alumnus.

Mit Shah (‘91) has been a prominent figure in the Wake Forest community for years. Between juggling his position on the University’s Board of Trustees, his part-ownership of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks and his position as founder and CEO of Noble Investment Group, he’s represented the prime exemplar of what Wake Forest students can accomplish.

Shah’s most recent magic act? A donation amounting to $5 million — allowing for both the support of student-athletes through Name Image and Likeness (NIL) and a revamped student experience during basketball games.

“Mit Shah’s generous spirit and passion for excellence continue to inspire the Wake Forest community,” said President Susan R. Wente. “Today’s announcement is further evidence of that commitment.”

Shah has an extensive history of donating to the Men’s Basketball program, most notably as the lead investor for the $12 million Shah Basketball Complex, opened in 2019. 

“I’m grateful for Mit’s leadership and foresight to help propel our university forward in a multitude of ways,” Director of Athletics John Currie said. “Specifically, his efforts to help Coach Steve Forbes, our men’s basketball student-athletes and that entire program continues to inspire us all.”

He’s also partnered with former Wake Forest star and current Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul. Together, they helped create the Chris Paul Family Men’s Basketball Clubhouse, with over 6,000 square feet located next to the Shah Basketball Complex. The clubhouse opened in September 2022.

“Any transformational movement must have a leader with vision, determination and a relentless passion that paves the way to make success possible,” Currie said. “Mit Shah is that special leader for Wake Forest basketball.”

The most recent donation, made by Shah in Spring 2023, was announced by the University on Jan. 11. 

“During my tenure as our head coach, no one has supported our pursuit of on-and-off-court success for our student-athletes more than Mit Shah,” said Forbes. “I am incredibly grateful to him and all our donors who have contributed to our program’s on-and-off the court success … such as through the Roll the Quad collective, as well as the overall goals for our program.”

The donation also came with the advancement of the student experience when watching home games, including new seating arrangements and a hospitality club for students.

“Our students are a vital part of our home court advantage and we have moved them even closer to the action by expanding the student section courtside,” said Executive Associate AD Barry Faircloth. “With Mit’s help, and in collaboration with other campus partners, we will soon be unveiling an exciting premium hospitality club at the Joel for our students.”

The new experience debuted before Men’s Basketball beat the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday, Jan. 20th. It made a return appearance the next day, as Women’s Basketball took on the No. 15-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

“We are grateful to Mit Shah for his support of this important student initiative and appreciate the partnership with our colleagues in Wake Forest Athletics,” said Vice President for Campus Life Dr. Shea Kidd Brown. “I look forward to the energy and excitement this opportunity will bring to the student section at the Joel.”

The pre-game experience will be offered again when Men’s Basketball returns to Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial (LJVM) Coliseum on Feb. 10 against the Syracuse Orange.
