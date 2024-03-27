"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Jao Ituka enters transfer portal after injury-plagued stint at Wake Forest

The junior rarely saw the court at Wake due to multiple significant injuries
Andrew Braun, Sports Editor
March 27, 2024
Jao+Ituka+%2810%29+brings+the+ball+up+the+floor+on+Dec.+14%2C+2022+for+Wake+Forest.
Evan Harris
Jao Ituka (10) brings the ball up the floor on Dec. 14, 2022 for Wake Forest.

Junior guard for Wake Forest Men’s Basketball Jao Ituka has entered the transfer portal after his two year, injury-ridden career at Wake Forest, per reports. 

Originally recruited to play for the Marist Red Foxes in Poughkeepsie, NY, Ituka was named MAAC Rookie of the Year during his 15.3 PPG freshman season. He then transferred to Wake Forest for the 2022-23 season alongside former guard Tyree Appleby and senior forward Andrew Carr, where he was anticipated to be an essential guard on the roster. 

Unfortunately for Ituka, several injuries would keep him off of the court during both of his seasons at Wake Forest. After being named a captain, he played in just six times during his first season at Wake before having his campaign cut short by a looming knee injury. It was decided then that Ituka’s first season as a Demon Deacon would end in order to rehabilitate him for the following 2023-24 season. 

While Ituka then eyed a return to the lineup, an off-season knee injury this September ended up sidelining him for yet another year. After not playing any this year, Wake Forest Men’s Basketball Head Coach Steve Forbes announced on Jan. 12 that Ituka would medically redshirt this year.

