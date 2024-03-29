"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
'Covers the campus like the magnolias'
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

Wake Forest forward Zach Keller enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The former four-star recruit played in 27 games for the Demon Deacons this season
Andrew Braun, Sports Editor
March 29, 2024
Wake+Forests+Zach+Keller+dives+for+a+loose+ball+during+a+win+over+Pitt+at+the+Joel+on+February+20th.+
Isabella Parolini
Wake Forest’s Zach Keller dives for a loose ball during a win over Pitt at the Joel on February 20th.

Sophomore forward Zach Keller of Wake Forest Men’s Basketball has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per multiple reports. 

Keller played in eleven games during his two seasons with the Demon Deacons, averaging two rebounds and two points per game during the 2023-24 season. 

A highly-touted prospect out in the 2022 recruiting class, Keller committed to Wake Forest from ThunderRidge High School in Highlands Ranch, Colo. He was rated a four-star prospect and named the No. 10 best forward in the nation by 247Sports. He joined the Demon Deacons under Wake Forest Men’s Basketball Head Coach Steve Forbes for their 2022-23 campaign. 

In his sophomore year, Keller became more involved in the team’s rotation. In his 27 games during the 2023-24 season, Keller had five games in which he recorded five or more rebounds. That included a season-high 10-point, five-rebound outing against Utah prior to ACC play. 

Story continues below advertisement

Keller is now one of six members of the 2023-24 Wake Forest men’s basketball roster to have entered the transfer portal since the Demon Deacons’ exit from the ACC Tournament in its quarterfinals.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Men's Basketball
Wake Forest’s Kevin “Boopie” Miller (0) is surrounded by teammates during the NIT first-round matchup against Appalachian State. Miller had a career-high 31 points on the night.
Breaking: Kevin “Boopie” Miller enters Transfer Portal
Jao Ituka (10) brings the ball up the floor on Dec. 14, 2022 for Wake Forest.
Jao Ituka enters transfer portal after injury-plagued stint at Wake Forest
Damari Monsanto celebrates a 3-pointer at Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium in January 2023. Monsanto averaged career highs in points per game (13.3) and 3-pointers per game (3.2) during the 2022-23 season.
Damari Monsanto enters transfer portal
Hunter Sallis and Efton Reid shake hands with the Florida Gators after an 81-72 win last November. The Gators received a bid as the 7-seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Men’s Basketball earns NIT bid, will play Appalachian State
Wake Forest assistant coaches look on in frustration as time winds down in the contest.
Photo Gallery: Wake Forest falls shy of comeback against Pitt, eliminated from ACC Tournament
Hunter Sallis (23) left arm is grabbed by Blake Hinson (2) during a controversial no-call in the second half.
Wake Forest falls shy of comeback against Pitt, eliminated from ACC Tournament
More in Sports
Wake Forest RHP Chase Burns (29) winds up at the mound for a pitch against Dayton on Feb. 24. Burns pitched 12 strikeouts against Louisville on Friday.
Offense fires, Burns scorches as Wake Forest wins first ACC series of the season
Wake Forest Mens Basketball defeated Notre Dame in their first game in the ACC conference tournament at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, March 13.
Photo Gallery: Wake Forest advances in ACC Tournament behind Carr’s double-double
Andrew Carr (11) kicks the ball out to the baseline. The senior forward led the Demon Deacons on the court — finishing with 12 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocks.
Wake Forest advances in ACC Tournament behind Carr’s double-double
Hunter Sallis (23) celebrates after a shot from beyond the arc that forces a No. 9 Duke timeout during Wake Forest’s 83-79 upset win at home on Feb 24.
2024 ACC Tournament Preview: Can the Demon Deacons redeem themselves on the road?
Elise Williams (21) looks to set up the offense against the Virginia Cavaliers. Williams had 25 points en route to an upset win. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
Women’s basketball storms back to defeat Virginia, advance in ACC Tournament
Guard Katie Deeble (12) drives past a Georgia Tech defender on February 4th. The freshman guard had a career-high 20 points in the Demon Deacons’ rematch with Georgia Tech this past week.
Women’s basketball pick up first ACC wins this season
About the Contributor
Andrew Braun, Sports Editor
Andrew is a freshman from Wrightsville Beach, N.C. intending to major in politics and international affairs and minor in journalism. Outside of the OGB, he is a member of a capella group Innuendo and Model United Nations. In his free time, you can find him playing bass and guitar, watching only the most obscure NBA matchups and paddle surfing at the beach.
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Old Gold & Black Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *