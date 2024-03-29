Wake Forest forward Zach Keller enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Sophomore forward Zach Keller of Wake Forest Men’s Basketball has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per multiple reports.

Keller played in eleven games during his two seasons with the Demon Deacons, averaging two rebounds and two points per game during the 2023-24 season.

A highly-touted prospect out in the 2022 recruiting class, Keller committed to Wake Forest from ThunderRidge High School in Highlands Ranch, Colo. He was rated a four-star prospect and named the No. 10 best forward in the nation by 247Sports. He joined the Demon Deacons under Wake Forest Men’s Basketball Head Coach Steve Forbes for their 2022-23 campaign.

In his sophomore year, Keller became more involved in the team’s rotation. In his 27 games during the 2023-24 season, Keller had five games in which he recorded five or more rebounds. That included a season-high 10-point, five-rebound outing against Utah prior to ACC play.

Story continues below advertisement

Keller is now one of six members of the 2023-24 Wake Forest men’s basketball roster to have entered the transfer portal since the Demon Deacons’ exit from the ACC Tournament in its quarterfinals.