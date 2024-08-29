"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
'Covers the campus like the magnolias'
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

Wake Forest vs. North Carolina A&T Preview

Demon Deacons can find out what they’re capable of against a cross-Triad team
Andrew Braun, Sports Editor
August 29, 2024
Categories:
Wake Forest players exit the tunnel for kickoff against Georgia Tech last season.
Evan Harris
Wake Forest players exit the tunnel for kickoff against Georgia Tech last season.

For so many questions surrounding Wake Forest football, the offseason provided such few answers. 

After last fall’s disappointing and discombobulated 4-8 season, questions arose about how and if the Demon Deacons could recover this upcoming year. Meanwhile, the team lost several starters to the transfer portal and NFL Draft — and, if Wake Forest’s future didn’t already seem unclear enough, Head Coach Dave Clawson named both redshirt senior Michael Kern and recent transfer Hank Bachmeier to play in Thursday night’s season opener. 

However, Wake Forest’s cross-Triad clash with the North Carolina A&T Aggies this Thursday could provide much-needed clarity for the Demon Deacons. The matchup may shed light on the quarterback candidates and serve as a valuable test of the Demon Deacons’ defense. 

The first position to clear up is quarterback. With both Kern and Bachmeier expected to play at quarterback in Thursday’s game, Wake Forest is likely to gauge each QB’s long-range capability and pass the football. The Demon Deacons have a talented receiver corps to make catches; although they’ll be tested too, lining up against the second-best pass defense in the Colonial Athletic Conference (CAA) last season. Thursday’s offensive performance should indicate if this team is capable of striking deep and making big plays through the air. 

Story continues below advertisement

That said, Wake Forest should be prepared to reign in the pass game. In addition to a formidable Aggies secondary, the lack of continuity at quarterback throughout the game could make it difficult for the offense to find its rhythm through the air. 

If that’s the case, after averaging 4.28 yards per carry in 2023, Wake Forest junior running back Demond Claiborne needs to be assessed as an offensive weapon with help from a historically staunch offensive line. No better matchup for the Demon Deacons to try out the run game than against the CAA’s worst rushing defense from last season. 

On the other side of the football, Wake Forest’s defensive line will be forced to step up and stop N.C. A&T’s downhill rushing attack. Before coming to A&T for this season, the Aggies’ new offensive coordinator David Marsh led last year’s top rush offense in the Southwestern Athletic Conference at Texas Southern. With the Aggies sure to run the football, Thursday will be a great test for the Demon Deacons’ front line. Plus, this defense front needs to produce more pressure than it did last year, having recorded the Atlantic Coast Conference’s (ACC) 11th-fewest sacks last season. Fortunately for Wake Forest, the Demon Deacons managed to retain much of last season’s defensive front for this season, which should make applying pressure a little easier. 

Meanwhile, Wake Forest’s reconstructed secondary will have a chance to dip its toe in the water and find out what it’s capable of. After the Demon Deacons lost four of their starters at defensive back this offseason, stopping the pass game emerged as a major hole in Wake Forest’s defense. Sure, A&T is more likely to run the ball if anything, and the Aggies ranked dead last in the Football Championship Subdivision for air yards per game last season. But at the very least, Wake Forest’s new defenders should have the chance to make some plays and gain valuable situational experience. 

All that being said, Thursday’s game should help Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons can evaluate their stronger positions while giving their developing ones a chance to learn and grow, and, most importantly, clarify what about this team works right now. 

This season won’t be any easy road to rebounding. Wake Forest is staring down the barrel of a loaded ACC that includes four teams named to the AP’s preseason Top 25 Poll. But the sooner this team can redetermine its identity, the better chance they have at winning on Saturdays.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Football
It’s been 685 days since Donavan Greene (11) last saw game action, but the redshirt junior wideout took no time to find the end zone — strutting in to put the Demon Deacons up four in the second quarter.
Demon Deacons ace first test, defeat N.C. A&T 45-13
Sixteen players are planning to enroll early, starting classes at Wake Forest this upcoming spring semester. (Photo courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
Twenty-two recruits commit to Wake Forest football
Head Coach Dave Clawson earns a commitment from graduate transfer quarterback Hank Bachmeier. (Courtesy of Hank Bachmeier)
Wake Forest football lands new quarterback through portal
A mostly empty Allegacy Stadium watches Wake Forest beat Vanderbilt 36-20 in Week 2.
Tracking all the intended transfers in and out of Wake Forest
A fan looks at the Allegacy Stadium scoreboard in confusion during the Sept. 23 loss against Georgia Tech.
I’ve Got the Deacon Blues
Mitch Griffis drops back for a pass during the Sept. 9 win over Vanderbilt.
Breaking: Wake Forest loses two quarterbacks to transfer portal
More in Sports
Wake Forest RHP Chase Burns was selected second overall by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2024 MLB Draft. Burns joins Nick Kurtz (4th) and Seaver King (10th) as the Demon Deacons’ top-10 picks this year.
Three Demon Deacons taken in top-10 of 2024 MLB Draft
Abramo Canka (10) guards an Elon player in the season opener. Canka played a season-high nine minutes.
Abramo Canka enters Transfer Portal
Guard Davin Cosby committed to Wake Forest on Thursday, marking Wake Forest’s third incoming transfer of the season. (Courtesy of Crimson Tide Photos/UA Athletics)
BREAKING: Davin Cosby commits to Wake Forest MBB
Forward Omaha Biliew (left) committed to Head Coach Steve Forbes and the Wake Forest Men’s Basketball program after entering the transfer portal. (Courtesy of Iowa State University Athletics)
BREAKING: Men’s Basketball lands Iowa State forward Omaha Biliew
Wake Forest LHP Josh Hartle (23) pitched a season-high eight strikeouts against Boston College on Saturday.
No. 12 Demon Deacons best Boston College for weekend series
Hunter Sallis (23) celebrates a clutch 3-pointer to put the Demon Deacons ahead in their 83-79 win over No. 8 Duke on Feb. 24.
Sallis declares for NBA Draft, keeps college eligibility
About the Contributor
Andrew Braun
Andrew Braun, Sports Editor
Andrew is a freshman from Wrightsville Beach, N.C. intending to major in politics and international affairs and minor in journalism. Outside of the OGB, he is a member of a capella group Innuendo and Model United Nations. In his free time, you can find him playing bass and guitar, watching only the most obscure NBA matchups and paddle surfing at the beach.