Women’s basketball remains unbeaten

Over the course of the past two weeks, the Wake Forest women’s basketball team has continued their early success, winning all four of their games to move to 7-0 on the season.

Against Charlotte on Nov. 18, the Demon Deacons conceded an early lead before making their way back for the close win. Freshman guard Elise Williams led the team with 15 points, while sophomore guard Jewel Spear added 12.

The first quarter was highlighted by a 9-0 run by the 49ers that saw them lead 17-8 going into the second quarter. In the second quarter, the Demon Deacons embarked on their own 9-0 run to close their deficit to four points, but by the end of the half, Charlotte had extended its lead to seven.

In the third quarter, the Deacons made their move. With seven minutes remaining, Spear knocked down a three to bring Wake Forest within four. Later in the quarter, a Williams and-one play tied the game at 36.

A layup by junior forward Olivia Summiel then gave Wake Forest their first lead of the game. The Demon Deacons closed the quarter on a 6-2 run to give them a six-point cushion entering the fourth quarter.

From there, the Deacs took care of business, matching every Charlotte score to close out the 49ers with the same lead they held entering the quarter.

Three days later, on Nov. 21, Wake Forest secured a much more comfortable win over East Carolina. The team was led by Spear, who scored 19 points in the game.

In the first quarter, the Demon Deacons attacked the basket and drew fouls, allowing them to attempt nine free throws. Despite the shots from the charity stripe, Wake Forest trailed by three at the end of the quarter.

In the second quarter, Wake Forest’s defensive prowess and ability to score allowed them to surge ahead.

On defense, the Demon Deacons held the Pirates to three scores from the field. On offense, they scored 23 points, giving them a 36-22 lead at the half.

In the second half, Wake Forest outscored ECU in both quarters, allowing them to coast to a comfortable victory. The win marked the program’s best start in the Jen Hoover Era.

On Nov. 24, the team celebrated Thanksgiving a day early by easily defeating High Point. The team was once again led by Spear, who scored 17 points. Spear was joined on the scoresheet by junior guard Alexandria Scruggs, who also totaled 17 points.

In the first quarter, Wake Forest took control of the game, pushing out to a 21-9 lead. In the second quarter, though, the Panthers picked up their offensive game, matching the Demon Deacons with 19 points. Thus, Wake Forest went into the halftime break leading by 12.

In the third quarter, Wake Forest took control once again by dominating the glass. The Demon Deacons outrebounded the Panthers by 11, allowing them to push their lead to 25 points by the end of the quarter. From there, Wake Forest cruised to a 79-50 win.

On Nov. 27, Wake Forest moved to 7-0 against UMBC in their largest win of the season. Spear led the team in scoring with 18 points, while Scruggs added 16.

In the opening quarter, Wake Forest shot the lights out, hitting 75% of their field goal attempts. Their prolific shooting allowed them to score 32 points and enter the second quarter with a 22 point lead.

Despite losing some of their touch shooting the ball in the second quarter, the Demon Deacons were still able to extend their lead, going into halftime ahead by 27.

In what proved to be their best quarter of the game, Wake Forest held UMBC to just eight points in the third quarter. With their impressive defense and solid play on the boards, Wake Forest entered the fourth quarter leading by 40.

From there, Wake Forest rolled to an astounding 94-48 victory. After the win, Hoover complimented her team’s ability to dominate.

“I am really proud of the way we came out and played tonight,” Hoover said. We played well as a team today. Everyone up and down the team contributed in some way to this win and that is something that you love to see as a coach.”

Next up for the Demon Deacons is Troy at home on Dec. 4.