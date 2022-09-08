Children need to be protected on public platforms

Though harmless in its intentions, posting children on highly popularized platforms may cause more harm than good.

Recently, a controversy over the TikTok account @wren.eleanor has many parents reconsidering how they present their children on social media. This account is run by Wren’s mom, Jacquelyn, and they primarily post dress-up and day- in-the-life videos.

Wren, three, now has 17.4 million followers on this platform – this publicity has led to major public controversy. Many commenters have expressed their concerns for Wren’s safety, due to information regarding her presence on child pornography websites.

The following is a compilation of comments that were left on various videos on Wren’s account. These comments, though not containing profanity, may be disturbing to some audiences, as they heavily imply the sexualization of this young girl:

“It is tender to see how the girl dances”

“Daddy’s love girl”

“Your daughter is so cute. I like the baths videos”

“Perfect body”

“I love these pictures. I want to take them and put them in my room”

“She is so mature for her age”

“Lovely feet”

“Her eyes are compelling”