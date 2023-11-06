"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
'Covers the campus like the magnolias'
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
Trending Posts
1
Professor Laura Mullen has been Kenan Chair in the Humanities since 2021.

Breaking: Professor Laura Mullen resigns

2
(Photo from 1980 edition of The Old Gold and Black)

A deep dive into Wake Forest’s underground world

3
Intense criticism and threats have followed Humanities Prof. Laura Mullens recent post about the Israel-Hamas War.

Professor faces backlash, threats after social media post

4
Zoe Clay poses for their graduation tabloid photograph in 2022.

Remembering Zoe Clay ('22)

5
Attendees at the vigil hold candles to remember the lives lost during the Israel-Hamas war.

Muslim Students Association hosts prayers for peace vigil

6
Dr. Michael Snediker, the author of “The Apartment of Tragic Appliances,” reads aloud from “Landscape as Ascesis.”

Dean Family Speaker Series event befuddles students

7
Rachel Severance writes that the university has not been living up to its motto, Pro Humanitate.

Letter to the Editor: When I say Pro Humanitate, I mean it. Do you?

8
Football travels west of the Mississippi River four times over the next six years. (Photo courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)

ACC restructures football schedule after SMU, Cal and Stanford join

9
Last weekend, the Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israeli towns bordering the Gaza Strip — a Palestinian territory. Thousands of miles away, American college campuses have become flashpoints for protests and advocacy.

‘Our student body is hurting’

10
Skipper, Kowalski, Rico and Private make up the quartet that push the plot line of Madagascar forward with their absurdly conniving schemes.

Analyzing the personalities of the “Madagascar” penguins

Daymond John headlines Face to Face event

The entrepreneur and popular figure on ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ challenged students to take action and be vulnerable
Caroline Khalaf, Contributing Writer
November 6, 2023
Daymond+John+%28left%29+speaks+with+student+moderators+Emma+Chang+%28%E2%80%9825%29+and+Delaney+Anderson+%28%E2%80%9824%29.
Caroline Khalaf
Daymond John (left) speaks with student moderators Emma Chang (‘25) and Delaney Anderson (‘24).

Daymond John sat with Wake Forest students on Nov. 1. to share his experience rising up in the entrepreneurial world at the second Face to Face speaker forum of the academic year.

The entrepreneur, “shark” on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” New York Times best-selling author, motivational speaker and founder and CEO of the sportswear company FUBU spoke with moderators Emma Chang (‘25) and Delaney Anderson (‘24) during the student-led event in Wait Chapel prior to the forum later that night, also held in Wait Chapel. 

John spoke extensively about his journey to success as an entrepreneur. He began with $40 and built the $6 million fashion business FUBU at 23 years old. John built FUBU into a successful company after years of perseverance and created a multi-million dollar business that opened up doors to expand his career.

“Bottom line is… in 1989, I was standing on the corner selling a bunch of hats that I made the night before. I sold $800 worth of hats. By 1998, I was doing $350 million of business a year,” John said.

Story continues below advertisement

John explained that, growing up, he did not see many Black people in the media that he could look up to. 

“Now, at that time — you know being African American — we didn’t get to see any heroes,” John said. “We didn’t see anybody that was African American on TV, but it wasn’t that those African Americans didn’t exist, or it wasn’t that those heroes didn’t exist. They were just waking up at 6 a.m., getting their kids ready for school, going to their place of business or they were students. They weren’t in the streets hanging out.” 

The student moderators also asked for advice — not just in the business world but for life in general. In response, John shared lessons from his past experiences.

The true entrepreneurs that I find are successful are extremely vulnerable, and they show their vulnerability. The more that I became vulnerable in my life, the more that I found help, and I found success.

— Daymond John

“Anything that I’ve ever done for money — just purely for money — I didn’t make it,” John said. “I grew up with a lot of people who did things purely for money, and they ended up in the wrong place — they’re no longer here. And even when I did things purely for money, and I did make it, I didn’t find any joy.” 

John continued: “I think another thing that my mother said to me [is] ‘Anything in this world started with one person that had one idea that had one action.’ And she said, ‘Why couldn’t it be you?’”

He also emphasized that success stems from honesty and vulnerability in business.

“The true entrepreneurs that I find are successful are extremely vulnerable, and they show their vulnerability,” John said. “The more that I became vulnerable in my life, the more that I found help, and I found success.”

John’s advice inspired many listening students. Freshman Bella Cespedes said she benefited from attending, even though she isn’t planning to become an entrepreneur. 

“My intended major is in STEM, so it is not related to money at all, but I believe knowing how money works and knowing the importance of the functioning of capitalism in the present is very important for our everyday lives,” Cespedes said. “I think his insight was very valuable for my future.” 

Freshman Efrem Rosenberg, who plans to major in finance, expressed similar sentiments to Cespedes and emphasized that John’s advice and casual demeanor during the event made for an impactful experience. 

“I want to major in finance, and he is one of the biggest entrepreneurs in the world,” Rosenberg said. “Getting to hear his advice about how to start a business and how to run it and his various mistakes along the way was super inspirational.” 

He continued: “A lot of us grew up watching him on ‘Shark Tank,’ and he is an inspirational figure for us. To get to hear him tell us jokes and be right in front of him was just a really great experience.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Campus News
Attendees at the vigil hold candles to remember the lives lost during the Israel-Hamas war.
Muslim Students Association hosts prayers for peace vigil
Professor Laura Mullen has been Kenan Chair in the Humanities since 2021.
Breaking: Professor Laura Mullen resigns
Local children come to campus for Project Pumpkin.
Project Pumpkin raises record sum
Spectrum Vice President Snowy Deville (center) speaks with attendees at the banquet.
Spectrum honors Omar Benjamin during memorial banquet
Kiwus is currently vice president for campus planning, infrastructure and facilities at Virginia Tech (Courtesy of Wake Forest University).
University names Christopher Kiwus the next vice president for facilities, real estate and planning
Intense criticism and threats have followed Humanities Prof. Laura Mullens recent post about the Israel-Hamas War.
Professor faces backlash, threats after social media post
More in News
Students watch as the mandir, a Hindu structure and prayer space, is blessed.
For Hindu students, a campus prayer space at long last
Students and alumni mingle at the Homecoming Festival.
Night Years, food trucks headline Homecoming Festival
Students listen as Burt Pinnock of Baskervil presents at the forum.
At forum, students discuss campus memorial to remember enslavement
Stanford Law School does not consider U.S. News rankings in the application process (Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons).
Don’t panic, top postgraduate schools say they don’t consider U.S. News rankings
Hena, who was placed on leave suddenly last semester, is scheduled to teach three first-year seminars.
Brief: Course registration site confirms Dr. Omaar Hena’s return
Last weekend, the Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israeli towns bordering the Gaza Strip — a Palestinian territory. Thousands of miles away, American college campuses have become flashpoints for protests and advocacy.
‘Our student body is hurting’
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Old Gold & Black Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *