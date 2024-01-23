"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
'Covers the campus like the magnolias'
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

Photo Gallery: Men’s Basketball dominates at the Joel versus Virginia

Evan Harris and Cooper Sullivan
January 23, 2024
7.jpg+coop
Gallery14 Photos
Cooper Sullivan
Hunter Sallis (23) nonchalantly looks towards the Wake Forest student section after sinking a three-pointer.

 

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Men's Basketball
Senior forward Andrew Carr (7pts, 8reb) drives into the lane (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics).
Wake Forest tops Miami in OT thriller, enters ACC elite
Junior guard Hunter Sallis looks for a pass in the paint.
Photo Gallery: MBB takes down Miami in an overtime thriller at the Joel
Senior forward Andrew Carr (7pts, 8reb) drives into the lane (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics).
Wake Forest tops Miami in OT thriller, enters ACC elite
Efton Reid (No. 4) guards a Presbyterian player in Wake Forest’s 91-68 victory on Dec. 21, 2023.
The Efton Effect: How one signature changed Wake Forest’s season for the better
Redshirt sophomore guard Kevin “Boopie” Miller looks to drive to the basket (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics).
Reid’s double-double lifts MBB over Eagles
Hunter Sallis watches as Virginia Tech rebounds his missed free throw. The junior guard led all players with 20 points and 9 rebounds.
Photo Gallery: MBB beats Virginia Tech, 86-63, in ACC opener
More in Photo Galleries
Junior guard Hunter Sallis makes a mid-range jumper during the first half of Friday’s game.
PHOTOS: Men's basketball defeats Charleston Southern
Tyree Appleby (left) drives past a Duke defender.
PHOTOS: Demon Deacons rebound, beat Duke 81-70
Tyree Appleby (No. 1 in white) jumps to shoot a layup.
PHOTOS: Demon Deacons take down Georgia 81-71
More in Sports
Senior forward Andrew Carr lays the ball for a third-chance bucket. Carr finished Saturday’s game with 15 points and 8 rebounds.
MBB brings down the house against Virginia Tech
Parker Friedrichsen shoots a three-pointer during the first half (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics).
Wake Forest’s rookies shine in 83-59 beatdown of NJIT
Sixteen players are planning to enroll early, starting classes at Wake Forest this upcoming spring semester. (Photo courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
Twenty-two recruits commit to Wake Forest football
Hunter Sallis throws down a dunk during a fast break against Delaware State. The junior guard led all scorers with 19. (Photo Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
MBB shakes off rust to beat Delaware State
Junior guard Cam Hildreth drives to the basket. Hildreth finished with 11 points and 3 assists.
Demon Deacons wash Presbyterian Blue Hose, 91-68
Photo Gallery: Wake Forest vs. Presbyterian
About the Contributors
Evan Harris, Photography Editor
Evan is a sophomore Communication major with minors in studio art and journalism rom Greensboro, N.C. When he’s not in the office editing photos or writing, you may find him breaking records on Geoguessr or waiting in line at the omelet station in the Pit. You’ll never catch him without a camera on his person.
Cooper Sullivan, Sports Editor
Cooper Sullivan is a senior from Winston-Salem majoring in Communication with double minors in Journalism and Art History. He enjoys long walks on the beach, dancing like no one is watching and "committing to the bit".
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Old Gold & Black Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *