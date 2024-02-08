"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
'Covers the campus like the magnolias'
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

Demon Deacons decimate Georgia Tech, 80-51

Wake Forest snaps a four-game road losing streak as they rout Yellow Jackets
Andrew Braun, Sports Editor
February 8, 2024
Wake+Forest+guard+Hunter+Sallis+looks+to+defend+Georgia+Tech%E2%80%99s+Naithan+George.+Sallis+had+ten+points+in+the+outing.+%28Courtesy+of+Wake+Forest+Athletics%29
Wake Forest guard Hunter Sallis looks to defend Georgia Tech’s Naithan George. Sallis had ten points in the outing. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)

Despite his team’s 26-point halftime lead, Wake Forest men’s basketball Head Coach Steve Forbes wasn’t satisfied until the final buzzer. 

“The most important score of the game for me is 34-31. It was the score of the second half, and we won,” Forbes said after Wake Forest (15-7, 7-4) demolished Georgia Tech (10-13, 3-9) on the road Tuesday night. 

The Demon Deacons’ 29-point rout came on the heels of another onslaught against Syracuse this past Saturday at home. Tuesday’s win, however, quelled some anxiety around Wake Forest’s most glaring issue of the season: winning on the road. Until Tuesday’s win, Wake had dropped four straight on-road games — all while leading at the half. 

In just the first nine minutes of play, Wake Forest dropped 20 unanswered points on Georgia Tech, burying the home team in a hole from which they couldn’t recover. Georgia Tech, meanwhile, shot a dismal 4-29 from the field in the first half. While Georgia Tech managed to score 31 points in the second period, it wasn’t nearly enough to eclipse the deficit that once reached as high as 38 points. 

Story continues below advertisement

“I challenged our team at halftime to grow up, finish the game and play like a championship-level team,” Forbes explained after the game. 

Forbes also credited his squad’s ability to share the ball as a major contributor toward their success. 

“We shared the ball; as a team we had 17 assists on 29 baskets and six guys with double figures,” Forbes said. “We’ve been really working on that — on offense and creating for others — and that showed tonight.” 

All five of Wake Forest’s starters were able to enter double-digit scoring, including junior forward Andrew Carr (13 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST), who recorded his fourth double-double of the season. Sophomore guard Cameron Hildreth (17 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST), meanwhile, led the team in scoring and assists. 

Wake Forest now enters its most consequential stretch of the season, facing two of the ACC’s top teams away at Duke and Virginia next week. Before traveling, the Demon Deacons will look to split their season series with NC State at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum this Saturday at 4 p.m.. The matchup will air live on ACC Network.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Men's Basketball
Hunter Sallis (23) celebrates a three-point shot to stretch Wake Forest’s early lead. Sallis finished the contest with 24 points.
Demon Deacons triumph against the Orange
Mit Shah (right) has become one of the most visible donors in College Basketball, supporting Head Coach Steve Forbes (left) and his program.
Mit Shah commits $5 million to MBB program
Guard Hunter Sallis (23) looks to move the ball around Pitt guard Ishmael Leggett. Sallis had 22 points in the matchup. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
Demon Deacons crumble in second half against Pitt
Hunter Sallis (23) takes two shots at the line.
Photo Gallery: Men's Basketball falls on the road to North Carolina
Damari Monsanto (30) celebrates a dagger from beyond the arch. The game in Chapel Hill Monday night marked his second game back from injury. Monsanto recorded six points in the contest.
Tar Heels’ second half run dooms Demon Deacons
Andrew Carr (11) and Hunter Sallis (23) attempt to block a pass from NC State’s DJ Horne (0).
Second half frustration amounts to failure for Demon Deacons
More in Sports
Head Men’s Tennis Coach Tony Bresky looks on during the Demon Deacons’ match versus No. 9 Columbia.
Men’s Tennis Coach Bresky claims milestone victory
Wake Forest guard Elise Williams (21) looks to set up the offense. Williams had a game-high 23 points in the matchup.
Women’s Basketball comes up short, losing 55-58 in a home nail-biter
Starting guard Kaia Harrison (2) looks to drive against Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo (3). Harrison had six points and three assists in the matchup. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
Offensive woes continue to hold back Women’s Basketball
Kevin “Boopie” Miller (0) shoots two from the free throw line. Miller was perfect from the stripe going 15-for-15.
Photo Gallery: Wake Forest snatches defeat from jaws of victory in Raleigh
Efton Reid III (4) makes another huge slam over 3 Virginia defenders.
Photo Gallery: Men's Basketball dominates at the Joel versus Virginia
Senior forward Andrew Carr (7pts, 8reb) drives into the lane (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics).
Wake Forest tops Miami in OT thriller, enters ACC elite
About the Contributor
Andrew Braun, Sports Editor
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Old Gold & Black Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *