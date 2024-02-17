"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Photo Gallery: MBB lose to Cavaliers in slugfest

Evan Harris and Cooper Sullivan
February 17, 2024
Cooper Sullivan
Kevin “Boopie” Miller (0) guards Virginia’s Reece Beekman (2).

Virginia’s Ryan Dunn (13) swats away an attempted basket by Kevin “Boopie” Miller (0). Dunn finished the afternoon with a career-high seven blocks.
Hunter Sallis (23) guards Duke’s Caleb Foster (1) tightly. Foster finished the game with 4 points and 1 assist.
Hunter Sallis surveys the court as Dukes Kyle Filipowski guards him. Sallis finished Monday nights game with 22 points, 4 assists (both team high) and 5 rebounds.
Andrew Carr (11), Parker Friedrichsen (20), Cameron Hildreth (2), Hunter Sallis (23) and Matthew Marsh (33) gather around Head Coach Steve Forbes during a timeout.
Guard Cameron Hildreth (2) drives through the lane for a bucket. Hildreth had 10 points and 3 rebounds in the matchup.
Wake Forest guard Hunter Sallis looks to defend Georgia Tech’s Naithan George. Sallis had ten points in the outing. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
Kaia Harrison (2) takes her shot just over the UVA defender’s hands.
Elise Williams (21) takes on the UVA defender in the second half. Williams led the team in points this afternoon, finishing with 26 points.
With so many new names and several familiar faces, we have the names you should know and keep an eye on.
Head Men’s Tennis Coach Tony Bresky looks on during the Demon Deacons’ match versus No. 9 Columbia.
Wake Forest guard Elise Williams (21) looks to set up the offense. Williams had a game-high 23 points in the matchup.
Hunter Sallis (23) celebrates a three-point shot to stretch Wake Forest’s early lead. Sallis finished the contest with 24 points.
