Editorial: Vote! Vote! Vote!

Today, Oct. 20, North Carolina’s polls open for early voting in the 2022 midterms. Any voter who is not yet registered to vote may register during the early voting period, which ends on Nov. 5 at 3 p.m. The Old Gold & Black encourages students, faculty, staff and administrators to exercise their civic duty and vote in this year’s election.

Whether you are concerned about reproductive justice, inflation, the future of democracy or school funding, there is something at stake for everyone in the 2022 midterms. Control of the U.S. Congress hangs in the balance, and the U.S. Senate race in North Carolina may play a key role in deciding which party will hold power in the upper chamber. The North Carolina legislature’s balance of power will also be up for grabs, as Republicans are a few seats away in each chamber from gaining a supermajority. Additionally, the Forsyth County District Attorney will be on the ballot this year, and that election has broad implications for the criminal justice environment in the county.

Fortunately, those at Wake Forest do not have to travel far to cast their ballots early. The First Assembly of God Church — accessible by either the shuttle to Deacon Place, the shuttle to the Freshman Parking Lot or by foot — is an early voting site. We commend the university for pushing for an early voting site so close to campus, and we commend the city for agreeing to Wake Forest’s proposal. It is our hope at the Old Gold & Black that this early voting site will be available in future elections, as well.

While the Old Gold & Black has not and will not endorse any candidates in the upcoming election, we have published multiple pieces this week on the importance of the midterm elections. In the news section, we have an article explaining why some students have chosen to vote in North Carolina instead of their home state. We encourage you to make use of these resources and to make the decision that is best for you. The Old Gold & Black also recommends that you go to the polls with a sense of who the candidates running are and who would be best to represent you and your values. In the coming days, we will be publishing a field guide to the midterms to aid you as you conduct your voter research.

Due to the impressive efforts of engaged students and the Office of Civic and Community Engagement, over 78% of Wake Forest students cast a ballot in the 2020 General Election. There is no turning back now. If we are as “for humanity” as our branding states, then we must use our voice to advance humanity — there is no easier way to do this than voting.