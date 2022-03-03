Forbes, Williams win top ACC honors

Wake Forest Men’s Basketball Head Coach Steve Forbes was named ACC Coach of the Year and senior guard Alondes Williams was named ACC Player of the Year on Monday morning.

Coach Forbes on Alondes Williams: “It was the perfect storm. He needed us, I needed him, and we needed each other”. — Christian Odjakjian (@OdjHoops) March 7, 2022

Williams secured 41 of 78 votes, 10 above the next-highest vote getter, Duke’s Armando Bacot. Forbes received 40 votes, 21 ahead of Duke’s Mike Kryzewski, who earned the second-highest number of votes.

The only valid option other than Forbes for this award was Coach Larrañaga, who has done a tremendous job this season 35 voters voted for neither of them Unjustifiable IMO pic.twitter.com/9a3qhituVo — Christian Odjakjian (@OdjHoops) March 7, 2022

Junior forward Jake LaRavia was named Second Team All-ACC with 147 votes.