Forbes, Williams win top ACC honors

March 7, 2022Leave a Comment

Alondes Williams takes the ball down court.

Wake Forest Men’s Basketball Head Coach Steve Forbes was named ACC Coach of the Year and senior guard Alondes Williams was named ACC Player of the Year on Monday morning.

Williams secured 41 of 78 votes, 10 above the next-highest vote getter, Duke’s Armando Bacot. Forbes received 40 votes, 21 ahead of Duke’s Mike Kryzewski, who earned the second-highest number of votes.

Junior forward Jake LaRavia was named Second Team All-ACC with 147 votes.