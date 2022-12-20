PHOTOS: Men’s basketball downs Virginia Tech for first Q2 win

The 77-75 victory came in a nail-biting game

Andrew+Carr+leaps+to+make+a+shot.

Evan Harris

Andrew Carr leaps to make a shot.

Evan Harris, Photography Editor
January 3, 2023

DSC_9974
Gallery|5 Photos
Evan Harris
Tyree Appleby drives through Virginia Tech's defense.