Wake Forest 2023 news year in review

2023 was a banner year for breaking news at Wake Forest University and beyond as systematic changes and injustices swept across the globe.

In late February, renowned activist and author of “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption” Bryan Stevenson arrived on campus to speak in the third installment of the Face to Face Speaker Forum. A criminal defense attorney and founder of the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI), Stevenson delivered an important message to students about proximity and humanizing those impacted by the prison industrial complex.

EJI was founded in 1989 to ensure that the falsely convicted, unfairly tried and those entrapped in the deepest trenches of the criminal justice system have access to quality legal representation. Stevenson’s message resonated with students in a country that oversees a broken legal system with the highest rate of mass incarceration in the world.

At the conclusion of the event, students with aspiring careers in the justice system voiced how Stevenon’s commitment to advocate for the poor, the mentally ill, the juvenile and minorities inspired them.

In mid-April, The Safe Office provided a space for survivors of sexual violence to share their stories as part of the 29th annual “Speak Out series.” According to a Campus Climate Survey taken during the Spring of 2022, 55.4% of respondents reported experiencing sexual misconduct at Wake Forest, reflecting the pervasiveness of a long-standing issue on campus. The Safe Office aims to be a place of healing for survivors where stories can be shared in order to raise awareness and make other survivors feel less alone.

Wake Forest Student Government announced its new officers after an extensive election period in April. Jackson Buttler (‘24) was elected to serve as Student Body President while the Speaker of the House, Treasurer and Secretary positions were filled by Michael Walsh (‘24), Tim Erday (‘24), and Marta Zach (‘24) respectively. Since the election, the Student Government has made significant advancements in service to the student body, including a bill that permits academic buildings to be open 24 hours a day during finals week. Furthermore, the Student Government announced that the University Counseling Center (UCC) would be hiring new mental health professionals for the fall 2023 semester, emphasizing an institutional commitment to serving the physical and psychological needs of students.

In September, the US News and World Report released their annual ranking of the best national universities. Students reacted in dismay to Wake Forest falling out of the top 30 universities, reflecting the new units of measurement used to compile the list.

While Wake Forest has traditionally excelled in areas such as small class sizes and percentage of instructors with a terminal degree, the university’s shortcomings in social mobility were the driving factors in its plummet from the top 30. First generation graduation rate, first generation graduation performance each comprised 2.5% of the weighted average, although these metrics were not used in the previous year.

This breaking news caused a significant amount of outcry from Wake Forest faculty and alumni as well. President Susan Wente released an address on the university’s standing, reiterating the idea that Wake Forest University does not plan on changing its mission based on acquiring a higher US News and World Reports ranking.

Chief of Staff of the Office of the President Ashleigh Brock reiterated that the university’s commitment to “Pro Humanitate” and sending graduates into a diverse range of career paths that are good for society is what makes Wake Forest special.

“Not everyone is going to be an investment banker in their first year after college,” Brock said. “I don’t think our motto would suggest we want that.”.

In October, the Israel-Hamas war hit the Wake Forest community close to home. The student body has remained fearful and unsettled since Oct. 7. when the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel. This siege was a culmination of decades of conflict after Israel and Egypt imposed a 16-year blockade on the densely populated Gaza strip. The militant group Hamas opposed Israeli occupation and sought to avenge a painful history by launching this strike.

At a candlelight vigil hosted by Hillel and Chabad in October, students conveyed their fear and uncertainty for their friends and family members in Israel to the Old Gold and Black. Furthermore, Israeli students emphasized their solidarity to Palestinian students, recognizing the shared sense of humanity that is greater than global conflict.

“My heart goes out to Palestinian people and civilians the same as my heart goes out to my brothers and sisters who are Israelis” Chabad Board Member Austin Margol said.

In early November, the Muslim Student Association also hosted a vigil to honor the climbing number of Palestinian and Israeli lives lost to the Israel-Hamas war. Former Muslim Life Chaplain Naijla Faizi delivered a powerful speech at the vigil, calling for peace and an end to the brutal violence unfolding in Gaza. Fazi also reiterated the importance of empathizing with the trauma of Israelis while simultaneously acknowledging the same trauma being inflicted on Palestinaians on a large scale.

“I pray for peace and an end to this cycle of violence – for Palestinians and the Israeli people” Faizi said.

Faculty were also impacted by the war. Professor Laura Mullen resigned after receiving backlash and death threats from a social media post. This evoked an emotional response from the student body with the majority of students believing that her post was a justification of the death in Israel as a result of Hamas’ attacks. The impact of the war on students and faculty alike emphasized the importance of fostering understanding during this time of global crises and uncertainty.

2023 was a transformative year for Wake Forest, marked by impactful events and global conflicts that changed the cultural landscape on campus.